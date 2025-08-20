Lavrov: Western security guarantees without Moscow are "a path to nowhere"

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 15471 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 16162 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 29921 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 113492 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 44684 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 43847 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 42894 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 171916 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 144900 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 126942 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
36%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 10755 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 12280 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 32477 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 22955 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 21324 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 10148 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 15466 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 29915 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 113479 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 171912 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Serhiy Leshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Sviatoshynskyi District
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 5240 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 4326 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 6564 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 21745 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 32900 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

Lavrov: Western security guarantees without Moscow are "a path to nowhere"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would not agree to resolve issues of collective security without its participation. He called dialogue without Russia "a utopia and a path to nowhere."

Lavrov: Western security guarantees without Moscow are "a path to nowhere"

According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not agree to proposals to resolve collective security issues without Russia.

Reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated after talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman as-Safadi that it is "impossible" to resolve security issues without the Russian Federation. That is, dialogue without the participation of the Russian Federation is "utopian and a path to nowhere," the Russian official believes. Lavrov noted that the West should understand this.

We will firmly and rigidly ensure our legitimate interests. And I am sure that in the West, primarily in the United States, they perfectly understand that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it is a path to nowhere.

- said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Reference

US President Donald Trump, on August 18, following talks in Washington with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, leaders of a number of European countries, announced that one of the central topics of the meeting was security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to the White House host, they "will be provided by European countries in coordination with the United States."

Recall

During a phone call, US President Donald Trump emphasized to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he should meet directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to be "realistic."

Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit20.08.25, 10:31 • 10870 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Serhiy Leshchenko
Jordan
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine