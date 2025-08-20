According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not agree to proposals to resolve collective security issues without Russia.

Reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated after talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman as-Safadi that it is "impossible" to resolve security issues without the Russian Federation. That is, dialogue without the participation of the Russian Federation is "utopian and a path to nowhere," the Russian official believes. Lavrov noted that the West should understand this.

We will firmly and rigidly ensure our legitimate interests. And I am sure that in the West, primarily in the United States, they perfectly understand that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it is a path to nowhere.