Lavrov: Western security guarantees without Moscow are "a path to nowhere"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would not agree to resolve issues of collective security without its participation. He called dialogue without Russia "a utopia and a path to nowhere."
According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not agree to proposals to resolve collective security issues without Russia.
Reported by UNN with reference to DW.
Details
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated after talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman as-Safadi that it is "impossible" to resolve security issues without the Russian Federation. That is, dialogue without the participation of the Russian Federation is "utopian and a path to nowhere," the Russian official believes. Lavrov noted that the West should understand this.
We will firmly and rigidly ensure our legitimate interests. And I am sure that in the West, primarily in the United States, they perfectly understand that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it is a path to nowhere.
Reference
US President Donald Trump, on August 18, following talks in Washington with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, leaders of a number of European countries, announced that one of the central topics of the meeting was security guarantees for Ukraine.
According to the White House host, they "will be provided by European countries in coordination with the United States."
Recall
During a phone call, US President Donald Trump emphasized to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he should meet directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to be "realistic."
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit20.08.25, 10:31 • 10870 views