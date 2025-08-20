Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 6474 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 10737 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 13706 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112486 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100373 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95541 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 37558 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 100342 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74727 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87177 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
41%
747mm
Popular news
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of DerzhheokadastrAugust 19, 10:19 PM • 11319 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 13358 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 14873 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhoto02:29 AM • 3844 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"02:53 AM • 6684 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112517 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100395 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95559 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 74398 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 57277 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 418 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 21760 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 57173 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 120538 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 71634 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
United States dollar
Fox News

Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3010 views

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff spoke about the concessions made by Russian officials at the meeting with Trump in Alaska. The negotiations focused on a long-term peace agreement, not a temporary ceasefire.

Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russian officials made concessions "almost immediately" during negotiations in Alaska, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Witkoff shared new details about the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week.

"The Russians made concessions almost immediately at the first meeting in Alaska," Witkoff told Fox News. "Part of getting those concessions was figuring out if we could see that the Russians were willing to be more accommodating."

Witkoff added that Trump and his team focused on a long-term peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire during the meeting in Anchorage.

"We stayed there quite a long time because we actually made progress on how we could get to a peace agreement," Witkoff said. "The President began to feel at that meeting in Alaska that we had already agreed on many prerequisites for a peace agreement, so why not pursue a full-fledged peace agreement?"

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement20.08.25, 09:49 • 10762 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States