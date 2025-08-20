Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russian officials made concessions "almost immediately" during negotiations in Alaska, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Witkoff shared new details about the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week.

"The Russians made concessions almost immediately at the first meeting in Alaska," Witkoff told Fox News. "Part of getting those concessions was figuring out if we could see that the Russians were willing to be more accommodating."

Witkoff added that Trump and his team focused on a long-term peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire during the meeting in Anchorage.

"We stayed there quite a long time because we actually made progress on how we could get to a peace agreement," Witkoff said. "The President began to feel at that meeting in Alaska that we had already agreed on many prerequisites for a peace agreement, so why not pursue a full-fledged peace agreement?"

