Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that security guarantees will play a key role in any peace agreement with Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

"The President said that Ukrainians can actually make a peace agreement if they want to. Now we are not saying that they - they must accept it. The President also said that this decision will be made by President Zelenskyy," Witkoff said on Fox News' "Hannity" program.

"I think that decision will start with security guarantees. They want to make sure this never happens to them again, and that's how they should be thinking," he added.

Witkoff said that in negotiations, the US role is to bridge the gap between Ukraine and Russia enough so that they can engage in talks. He continued that Trump "has a clear idea of what Ukraine needs to compromise and convince the Russians."

