US works with European and other allies on security guarantees for Ukraine - Rubio

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
05:19 AM • 8202 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 27911 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 48598 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 33339 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 28594 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 36196 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 88522 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50446 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85156 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48384 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 21071 views
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - AxiosAugust 18, 09:50 PM • 11834 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 30915 views
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron02:36 AM • 6540 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideo02:57 AM • 11531 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 764 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 3980 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 88519 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85152 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 125122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 5582 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 20037 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 79652 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 70882 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 103456 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

US works with European and other allies on security guarantees for Ukraine - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The United States, together with its allies, is creating security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be implemented after a peace agreement. This will allow Ukraine to feel safe in the future.

US works with European and other allies on security guarantees for Ukraine - Rubio

The United States is working to create security guarantees for Ukraine with allies - European and beyond. After a peace agreement, Ukraine must feel safe in the future. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

"Any sovereign country in the world has the right to enter into security agreements with other countries. This applies not only to NATO. We have such alliances with South Korea. We have such alliances with Japan. Other countries have such alliances with each other. And so I think everyone recognizes – including, by the way, for the first time the Russian side under pressure or proposal from President Trump – that in fact Ukraine after the conflict has the right to enter into security agreements with other countries," Rubio said.

He added that Ukraine must feel safe in the future.

And we will work with our European allies, and, by the way, with non-European countries to create such a security guarantee. We are working on this right now. We will continue to work on this. And this is something that must be implemented after a peace agreement so that Ukraine can feel safe in the future. And we are coordinating this right now. We are involved in coordination. Yes, there are a number of countries that are ready to step forward and provide security guarantees to Ukraine

- Rubio said.

NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine19.08.25, 08:19 • 8204 views

He recalled the Ukrainian side's position that the strongest security guarantee Ukrainians can offer for their future is to have a strong army moving forward.

This is a different dynamic that has changed. We are no longer giving Ukraine weapons. We are no longer giving Ukraine money. Now we are selling them weapons, and European countries are paying for them through NATO. They are using NATO to buy weapons and transfer them to Ukraine. This is another big change compared to how this war was approached by only some - for example, during the Biden administration

- Rubio noted.

Details of security guarantees for Ukraine will be worked out within 10 days - OP19.08.25, 09:18 • 1530 views

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five of the NATO Charter.

Donald Trump noted that Ukraine would be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries.

For reference

Article 5 of the NATO Charter is the fundamental principle of the Alliance's collective defense. According to it, an attack on one or more NATO members will be considered an attack on all.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Capitol
The Daily Telegraph
Pete Hegseth
Marco Rubio
Polish Armed Forces
British Armed Forces
UEFA
Haiti
Associated Press
United States Marine Corps
Democratic Party (United States)
Fox News
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Vitali Klitschko
South Korea
Canada
Melanie Joly
Binyamin Netanyahu
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon