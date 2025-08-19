US works with European and other allies on security guarantees for Ukraine - Rubio

The United States is working to create security guarantees for Ukraine with allies - European and beyond. After a peace agreement, Ukraine must feel safe in the future. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

"Any sovereign country in the world has the right to enter into security agreements with other countries. This applies not only to NATO. We have such alliances with South Korea. We have such alliances with Japan. Other countries have such alliances with each other. And so I think everyone recognizes – including, by the way, for the first time the Russian side under pressure or proposal from President Trump – that in fact Ukraine after the conflict has the right to enter into security agreements with other countries," Rubio said.

He added that Ukraine must feel safe in the future.

And we will work with our European allies, and, by the way, with non-European countries to create such a security guarantee. We are working on this right now. We will continue to work on this. And this is something that must be implemented after a peace agreement so that Ukraine can feel safe in the future. And we are coordinating this right now. We are involved in coordination. Yes, there are a number of countries that are ready to step forward and provide security guarantees to Ukraine - Rubio said.

He recalled the Ukrainian side's position that the strongest security guarantee Ukrainians can offer for their future is to have a strong army moving forward.

This is a different dynamic that has changed. We are no longer giving Ukraine weapons. We are no longer giving Ukraine money. Now we are selling them weapons, and European countries are paying for them through NATO. They are using NATO to buy weapons and transfer them to Ukraine. This is another big change compared to how this war was approached by only some - for example, during the Biden administration - Rubio noted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article Five of the NATO Charter.

Donald Trump noted that Ukraine would be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries.

Article 5 of the NATO Charter is the fundamental principle of the Alliance's collective defense. According to it, an attack on one or more NATO members will be considered an attack on all.