Bundeswehr launched a humanitarian air bridge to the Gaza Strip: 14 tons already dropped

The German army launched an airlift to the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by the Israeli military. As of now, 14 tons of humanitarian aid have already been dropped, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

In the German Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today the Bundeswehr began delivering humanitarian goods to the population of the Gaza Strip by air.

This action is part of an airlift launched jointly with Jordan. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced it at the beginning of the week.

Hamas will not participate in negotiations with Israel until the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip improves. The US and Israel have formed a new agreement on negotiations.

Malta will announce the recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September 2025. This was reported by Prime Minister Robert Abela, emphasizing the commitment to establishing peace in the Middle East.