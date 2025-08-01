Bundeswehr launched a humanitarian air bridge to the Gaza Strip: 14 tons already dropped

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
09:01 AM • 8016 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 26191 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 70291 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 76019 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 53889 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 88056 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 82621 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146073 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83305 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83782 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.7m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 41003 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 53230 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 39678 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 44416 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation06:38 AM • 18907 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 44651 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 70292 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 76022 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 85420 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 88056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 33799 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 85420 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 152749 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 212086 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 265959 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Bundeswehr launched a humanitarian air bridge to the Gaza Strip: 14 tons already dropped

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The German army has launched an air bridge to the Gaza Strip, dropping 14 tons of humanitarian aid. The action is part of a joint project with Jordan, announced by the German Chancellor.

Bundeswehr launched a humanitarian air bridge to the Gaza Strip: 14 tons already dropped

The German army launched an airlift to the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by the Israeli military. As of now, 14 tons of humanitarian aid have already been dropped, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

In the German Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today the Bundeswehr began delivering humanitarian goods to the population of the Gaza Strip by air.

This action is part of an airlift launched jointly with Jordan. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced it at the beginning of the week. 

Addition

Hamas will not participate in negotiations with Israel until the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip improves. The US and Israel have formed a new agreement on negotiations.

 Malta will announce the recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September 2025. This was reported by Prime Minister Robert Abela, emphasizing the commitment to establishing peace in the Middle East. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
Bundeswehr
Jordan
Friedrich Merz
Malta
Germany
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine