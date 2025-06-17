$41.450.04
China urges citizens to leave Israel due to escalating conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The Chinese Embassy recommends that citizens leave Israel through land crossings. Argentina also reminds of the possibility of evacuation against the background of the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

China urges citizens to leave Israel due to escalating conflict

The Chinese Embassy in Israel has called on its citizens to return home immediately or leave the country through land border crossings. The statement said that the security situation is deteriorating amid Iranian attacks. This is reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Currently, the Israeli-Iranian conflict continues to escalate, civilian objects are damaged, and the number of civilian casualties is increasing, which further worsens the security situation

- the embassy warned in notifications sent in WeChat.

Chinese citizens were recommended to leave Israel via the land crossing on the border with Jordan, as the country's airspace remains closed.

For its part, the Argentine Embassy in Israel also reminded its citizens of the possibility of evacuation to Jordan.

"As the public is aware, Ben Gurion Airport is closed until further notice. Currently, possible options for departure by land are: to Jordan or Egypt. In addition, it is possible to get to Cyprus by ferry, although this option is not yet available to the general public," the statement said.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The Israel Defense Forces appealed to residents of the 3rd district of the Iranian capital with an unprecedented warning about evacuation. The Persian-language statement announced Israel's plans to strike Iranian military infrastructure in the area in the near future.

Trump called on the residents of Tehran for an urgent evacuation17.06.25, 02:33 • 1732 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Argentina
Israel Defense Forces
Jordan
China
Egypt
Iran
Cyprus
