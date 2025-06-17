$41.450.04
Massive UAV attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences (updated)
10:15 PM • 10542 views
Massive UAV attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences (updated)
June 16, 07:28 PM • 19170 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 36947 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 74893 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 74683 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 84183 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 167478 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 79097 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77488 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 60083 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump called on the residents of Tehran for an urgent evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 1664 views

The US President called on the residents of Tehran to evacuate amid reports of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. He stressed that Iran must not have nuclear weapons.

Trump called on the residents of Tehran for an urgent evacuation

Residents of Tehran need to evacuate immediately amid the conflict with Israel, said US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's page on the social network Truth Social.

Details

"What a pity, what a waste of human lives. Simply put, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I have repeated this again and again! Everyone must evacuate Tehran immediately!" - Tampa wrote.

According to the US President, Iran had to sign the nuclear deal he proposed.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.  

Israeli Prime Minister said that the country had struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the Natanz enrichment facility, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat was eliminated.

Israel called on residents of part of Tehran to evacuate before strikes on military targets16.06.25, 16:28 • 2308 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Truth Social
Israel
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
