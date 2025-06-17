Trump called on the residents of Tehran for an urgent evacuation

Residents of Tehran need to evacuate immediately amid the conflict with Israel, said US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's page on the social network Truth Social.

Details

"What a pity, what a waste of human lives. Simply put, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I have repeated this again and again! Everyone must evacuate Tehran immediately!" - Tampa wrote.

According to the US President, Iran had to sign the nuclear deal he proposed.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Israeli Prime Minister said that the country had struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the Natanz enrichment facility, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat was eliminated.

Israel called on residents of part of Tehran to evacuate before strikes on military targets