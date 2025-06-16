$41.450.04
Publications
Exclusives
Israel called on residents of part of Tehran to evacuate before strikes on military targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

The Israel Defense Forces have appealed to residents of the 3rd district of Tehran with an unprecedented evacuation warning. The Israeli Defense Minister stated that the evacuation has already begun.

Israel called on residents of part of Tehran to evacuate before strikes on military targets

The Israel Defense Forces have issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to residents of the 3rd district of the Iranian capital. In a statement in Persian, Israel announced plans to strike Iranian military infrastructure in the area in the near future. The Israeli Defense Minister said that the evacuation has already begun. This is reported by UNN referring to a post by the IDF spokesman on the social network X.

Details

Dear citizens, for your safety, we ask you to immediately leave the mentioned area in the 3rd district of Tehran

– said Kamal Penkhasi, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, in Persian.

In the coming hours, the Israeli army will operate in this area, as in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike at the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime

– the warning adds.

Following this warning, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that "the evacuation of residents of nearby settlements has begun."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Israel Defense Forces issued an official warning for the first time to the civilian population of Iran in Persian. The statement emphasizes that the IDF decided to inform civilians despite the loss of the surprise factor, because "human life is above all else."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
