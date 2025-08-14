Arab countries condemn Israel's "expansionist" plans

$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 23524 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 33305 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 33173 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 25673 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 30011 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM • 45451 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 148155 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 80016 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 77362 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 68339 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideoAugust 14, 08:48 AM • 140367 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - BudanovAugust 14, 08:55 AM • 70476 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 95604 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 36590 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 29423 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 23524 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 33305 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 33173 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 29549 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 36712 views
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 9622 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 95972 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 59036 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 79153 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 130614 views
Arab countries condemn Israel's "expansionist" plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's statements about "Greater Israel." This also applies to Israel's plans to build thousands of new homes between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim.

Arab countries condemn Israel's "expansionist" plans

From Egypt to Jordan - reactions have emerged to the statement made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a media interview, supporting the idea of "Greater Israel". UNN reports this with reference to ORF and EFE.

Details

Several Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, condemned the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who mentioned his vision of "Greater Israel" in an interview.

Context

On Tuesday, in an interview with I24 News, a journalist asked Netanyahu if he shared the "vision" of "Greater Israel." To which the Israeli Prime Minister replied twice: "Exactly."

Reference

The term "Greater Israel" refers to the biblical borders during the time of King Solomon, which would include the West Bank, as well as parts of territories located in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, which some Israeli ultranationalists dream of occupying.

Addition

Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar on Thursday condemned the Israeli government's plans to build thousands of new homes between Jerusalem and the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, calling them measures that "encourage violence."

The three countries agreed to "categorically" reject the "extremist plans and statements" of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regarding the construction of over 3,000 homes on the outskirts of Jerusalem, which would isolate the eastern part of the city from the rest of the West Bank, both territories occupied by Israel in 1967.

"This is further evidence of Israeli arrogance and deviation, which will not bring security or stability to the countries of the region, including Israel, until (Israel) responds to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Recall

The Israeli government has started construction in the disputed E1 area of the West Bank, planning over 3,400 new homes.

China is "very concerned", Arab countries condemn Israel's strikes on Iran – media13.06.25, 12:49 • 3616 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Lebanon
Jordan
Syria
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
Egypt