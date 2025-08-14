Arab countries condemn Israel's "expansionist" plans

From Egypt to Jordan - reactions have emerged to the statement made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a media interview, supporting the idea of "Greater Israel". UNN reports this with reference to ORF and EFE.

Details

Several Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, condemned the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who mentioned his vision of "Greater Israel" in an interview.

Context

On Tuesday, in an interview with I24 News, a journalist asked Netanyahu if he shared the "vision" of "Greater Israel." To which the Israeli Prime Minister replied twice: "Exactly."

Reference

The term "Greater Israel" refers to the biblical borders during the time of King Solomon, which would include the West Bank, as well as parts of territories located in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, which some Israeli ultranationalists dream of occupying.

Addition

Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar on Thursday condemned the Israeli government's plans to build thousands of new homes between Jerusalem and the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, calling them measures that "encourage violence."

The three countries agreed to "categorically" reject the "extremist plans and statements" of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regarding the construction of over 3,000 homes on the outskirts of Jerusalem, which would isolate the eastern part of the city from the rest of the West Bank, both territories occupied by Israel in 1967.

"This is further evidence of Israeli arrogance and deviation, which will not bring security or stability to the countries of the region, including Israel, until (Israel) responds to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Recall

The Israeli government has started construction in the disputed E1 area of the West Bank, planning over 3,400 new homes.

China is "very concerned", Arab countries condemn Israel's strikes on Iran – media