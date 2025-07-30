$41.790.01
At the UN conference, 17 countries called for an end to Hamas's rule in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3012 views

The UN conference in New York concluded with a call from 17 countries for an end to Hamas's rule in the Gaza Strip. The signatories condemned the attacks by Hamas and Israel, demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops and a halt to settlement construction.

At the UN conference, 17 countries called for an end to Hamas's rule in Gaza

A United Nations conference aimed at reviving efforts to resolve the two-state solution in the Middle East concluded in New York with a call from 17 countries for an end to Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and concrete steps to end the conflict. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Details

We have agreed to take collective action to end the war in Gaza, achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the two-state solution

- states the final declaration of the conference.

The seven-page document condemns the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which provoked the conflict in Gaza. It also states that the Palestinian militant group must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank.

Among the signatories are Great Britain, France, Canada, Norway, and Ireland, as well as influential Arab countries – Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Egypt, and Qatar, which are mediating between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire agreement.

Trump blames Iran for derailing Israel-Hamas talks7/29/25, 7:46 AM • 3662 views

The signatories also condemned "Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza and civilian infrastructure, the siege and starvation that have led to a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis."

The participating countries of the conference called on Israel to withdraw troops from the coastal zone and cease settlement construction activities in the occupied West Bank. The group of countries also emphasized that it supports UN stabilization forces in the region.

The statement is to be officially adopted by the UN by September, and in the meantime, other countries are likely to sign on. Expectations for the conference, organized by Saudi Arabia and France, were low, as key players Israel and the United States were absent.

Addition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assessed the statement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the future recognition of Palestine as a state.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Israel
Keir Starmer
United Nations
Jordan
Canada
France
Norway
United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
The State of Palestine