Trump blames Iran for derailing Israel-Hamas talks

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of interfering in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas militants, giving the latter "signals" that could disrupt the negotiation process. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

It is noted that the corresponding statement by the head of the White House was made during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I will say that Iran, in my opinion, interfered in these recent negotiations. Iran is sending bad signals, I tell you. For a country that has just been destroyed, they are sending very bad signals, very unpleasant signals. And they should not do that. – said Trump.

According to him, Tehran "interfered in these negotiations, informing Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders, and that is not good."

Last week, more than 20 countries issued a joint statement calling on Israel to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister's office, reacted to the call from foreign states to end the war in the Gaza Strip. According to him, this statement is not help, but "a delusion that sends the radical Palestinian group Hamas the wrong and dangerous signal."

