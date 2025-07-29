$41.780.01
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Trump blames Iran for derailing Israel-Hamas talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Donald Trump stated that Iran interfered in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas by sending "bad signals" to Hamas. This statement was made during Trump's meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump blames Iran for derailing Israel-Hamas talks

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of interfering in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas militants, giving the latter "signals" that could disrupt the negotiation process. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding statement by the head of the White House was made during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I will say that Iran, in my opinion, interfered in these recent negotiations. Iran is sending bad signals, I tell you. For a country that has just been destroyed, they are sending very bad signals, very unpleasant signals. And they should not do that.

– said Trump.

According to him, Tehran "interfered in these negotiations, informing Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders, and that is not good."

Recall

Last week, more than 20 countries issued a joint statement calling on Israel to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister's office, reacted to the call from foreign states to end the war in the Gaza Strip. According to him, this statement is not help, but "a delusion that sends the radical Palestinian group Hamas the wrong and dangerous signal."

Israel implements daily tactical pause in Gaza for humanitarian aid27.07.25, 13:57 • 3884 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Gaza Strip
Iran
