Israel implements daily tactical pause in Gaza for humanitarian aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

The Israel Defense Forces will implement a daily military pause from 10:00 to 20:00 in certain areas of the Gaza Strip to allow access for humanitarian aid. Also, from 6:00 to 23:00, safe routes for humanitarian convoys, coordinated with the UN, will be in effect.

The Israel Defense Forces will implement a daily military pause from 10:00 to 20:00 in certain areas of the Gaza Strip to ensure access for humanitarian aid. In addition, designated safe routes for humanitarian convoys will operate from 6:00 to 23:00, IDF reported, according to UNN.

Details

In accordance with the directives of the political echelon and as part of the ongoing efforts of the Israel Defense Forces, led by the General Staff Headquarters Command of Israel, to increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, starting today (Sunday) from 10:00 to 20:00, a local tactical pause in military activity will be implemented for humanitarian purposes

- the post states.

The pause, as indicated, will begin in areas where the Israel Defense Forces are not engaged in combat: "Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, daily until further notice."

This decision was coordinated with the UN and international organizations after discussing the matter. In addition, from 6:00 to 23:00, designated safe routes will be continuously active to ensure the safe passage of UN and humanitarian organization convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine to the population throughout the Gaza Strip

 - added the IDF.

It is also stated that the Israel Defense Forces are ready to expand the scope of these activities if necessary.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the IDF is launching ground military operations for the first time in central Gaza, issuing evacuation warnings for Palestinians in Deir al-Balah. Civilians are ordered to head south to the Mawasi area on the coast.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

