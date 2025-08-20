Ukrainians are increasingly abandoning cash: over 95% of card transactions are cashless

$41.360.10
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS
August 20, 12:13 AM
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the world
August 20, 02:03 AM
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal
August 20, 02:28 AM
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is known
August 20, 02:29 AM
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"
August 20, 02:53 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
08:14 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Europe
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
08:11 AM
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans
August 19, 05:03 PM
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany
August 19, 10:46 AM
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
August 19, 05:54 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Fox News
Oil
Shahed-136

Ukrainians are increasingly abandoning cash: over 95% of card transactions are cashless

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In the first half of 2025, the share of cashless payments reached over 95% of all payment card operations. The total amount of such transactions exceeded UAH 2.2 trillion.

Ukrainians are increasingly abandoning cash: over 95% of card transactions are cashless

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians made a record number of cashless payments – their share reached over 95% of all payment card operations. The total amount of such transactions exceeded UAH 2.2 trillion, which is more than 11% more than last year. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the NBU, in January–June 2025, Ukrainians conducted 4.6 billion card operations totaling almost UAH 3.4 trillion. At the same time, more than two-thirds of the total amount (65.3%) accounted for cashless payments, which are becoming increasingly common both in stores and in the online sphere.

The most popular way to use a card is payment in retail and service networks, which accounts for almost half of the total cashless amount. Transfers from card to card (27.4% of the amount) and online payment for goods and services (16.1%) also remain quite active.

Average check and new trends

  • average in-store card purchase – UAH 342 (compared to UAH 321 last year);
    • average card-to-card transfer – UAH 1,835;
      • average online payment – UAH 589.

        Experts note a gradual decrease in the share of operations where the card is physically read at the terminal: now it is only less than 3% of all transactions. The rest are contactless payments via card or smartphone.

        Infrastructure development

        • the number of POS terminals increased by 7.9% and reached 536 thousand;
          • the number of retail outlets accepting cards increased by 10% – to 571 thousand;
            • at the same time, the ATM network decreased by 1.2% – to 15.5 thousand.

              In total, over 140 million payment cards have already been issued in Ukraine, but only a part of them remain truly active. It is interesting that almost 60% of all active cards are contactless, and the number of tokenized cards (Apple Pay, Google Pay, and others) has grown to 17.8 million.

              Ukraine is confidently moving towards a cashless economy, where bank cards or smartphones are gradually replacing cash even in small payments. The growing popularity of contactless and tokenized payments indicates the technological maturity of Ukrainian users and the development of payment infrastructure even in wartime.

              Currency exchange rate on August 20: hryvnia depreciated
8/20/25, 8:48 AM

              Stepan Haftko

              SocietyEconomyTechnologies
              Hryvnia
              National Bank of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Apple Inc.
              Google