Currency exchange rate on August 20: hryvnia depreciated

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 6362 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 10663 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 13635 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112347 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100257 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95443 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 37550 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 100337 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74726 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87177 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
41%
747mm
Popular news
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of DerzhheokadastrAugust 19, 10:19 PM • 11319 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 13358 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 14873 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhoto02:29 AM • 3844 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"02:53 AM • 6684 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112366 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100274 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95456 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 74385 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 57272 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 342 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 21716 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 57134 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 120497 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 71599 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
United States dollar
Fox News

Currency exchange rate on August 20: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3557/USD, which depreciated the hryvnia by 10 kopecks. The exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and zloty on the interbank market and in exchange offices have also been updated.

Currency exchange rate on August 20: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3557/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.35/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.32/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.38/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.64-41.12 UAH, the euro at 48.60-48.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.35-41.43 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.50 UAH, and the zloty at 11.28-11.40 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.34-41.37 UAH/USD and 48.28-48.30 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Wage arrears in Ukraine increased by 11% in a year: over 35 thousand debts recorded18.08.25, 15:49 • 3092 views

        Addition

        Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that doctors of primary and emergency medicine will have their salaries increased to 35 thousand hryvnias.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Hryvnia
        Euro
        United States dollar
        Yulia Svyrydenko
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine