Currency exchange rate on August 20: hryvnia depreciated
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3557/USD, which depreciated the hryvnia by 10 kopecks. The exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and zloty on the interbank market and in exchange offices have also been updated.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3557/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.35/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.32/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.38/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.64-41.12 UAH, the euro at 48.60-48.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;
- at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.35-41.43 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.50 UAH, and the zloty at 11.28-11.40 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.34-41.37 UAH/USD and 48.28-48.30 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that doctors of primary and emergency medicine will have their salaries increased to 35 thousand hryvnias.