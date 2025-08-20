Currency exchange rate on August 20: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3557/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.35/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.32/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.38/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.64-41.12 UAH, the euro at 48.60-48.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;

at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.35-41.43 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.50 UAH, and the zloty at 11.28-11.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.34-41.37 UAH/USD and 48.28-48.30 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that doctors of primary and emergency medicine will have their salaries increased to 35 thousand hryvnias.