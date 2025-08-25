Shabunin, the 'country's chief anti-corruption fighter,' found to own a house in the USA worth over $1 million – Media

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
08:15 AM • 16722 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 35099 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 39566 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 22894 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 34486 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 48867 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 43088 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 39023 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 64262 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 97364 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 16516 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 14465 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 15759 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead06:05 AM • 6008 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 19614 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 35126 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 39593 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 64279 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 97380 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 63670 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jonas Gahr Støre
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Europe
Mukachevo
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 18460 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 56282 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 40784 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 40861 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 43245 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Euro
Ammunition
Chevrolet Aveo

Shabunin, the 'country's chief anti-corruption fighter,' found to own a house in the USA worth over $1 million – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, is likely the owner of a house in the USA, registered under a straw person. The property, worth over $1 million, is not declared, and his family lived there in 2023.

Shabunin, the 'country's chief anti-corruption fighter,' found to own a house in the USA worth over $1 million – Media

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, may own a house in the USA, registered to a straw person – a US citizen. The property is worth over UAH 1 million. This is stated in a journalistic investigation, writes UNN with reference to UNIAN.

A source familiar with the materials of the criminal case against Shabunin reports that he may indeed be the de facto owner of a house in Burlington, registered to a straw person – a US citizen. And Shabunin did not want to "show" his estate in the declaration because he would then have to explain where he got the funds to acquire it. The cost of such a house in the USA, like Shabunin's, starts from 1 million dollars or over 42 million hryvnias

– the investigation states.

Investigative journalists report that Shabunin concealed in his declaration not only the fact of owning this house, but also that in 2023 his wife and children lived in it.

"On March 11, 2023, Vitaliy Shabunin asks his friend Rostyslav Simikov, who lives in the USA, to send his wife Olena Shabunina decorations for the interior renovation of the anti-corruption activist's new home. The investigation helped to establish the address of Shabunin's house: New Jersey, Burlington, Fountain Boulevard 41. At this address is a residential building with an area of 251 square meters, registered to a straw person with an American passport, Thomas Spadaro. OSINT analysis of photographs confirmed the fact that Shabunin's family lived in this house," they emphasize.

The authors of the investigation believe that Shabunin concealed his American property because he does not have enough official income to legalize it. But the funds operated by the anti-corruption activist, according to his organization's reports, amount to millions of dollars.

"Only during the activity of his grant organization, over 10 million dollars of international aid passed through the hands of this "anti-corruption activist". How much of it ended up in Vitaliy's pockets – the investigation must establish. And grantors will be interested to know how the money allocated to Vitaliy for fighting corruption turned into several hundred square meters of a cozy estate in a small town in northern Vermont," they believe.

Information about the house, the material emphasizes, became known during the investigation of a high-profile criminal case against Shabunin for evading service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Shabunin did not appear for service, but received monthly financial support and "combat pay" in the amount of over 50,000 hryvnias. And he also effectively appropriated a car that volunteers handed over for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Instead of combat missions, Shabunin drove around Kyiv restaurants in the car. And at this time, his family was decorating a new estate in the States," the investigative journalists conclude.

As is known, on July 11, 2025, the SBI announced Shabunin's suspicion under two articles – evasion of service and fraudulent appropriation of property.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Hryvnia
New Jersey
United States dollar
volunteering
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United States
Kyiv