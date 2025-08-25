Tens of thousands of dollars for removal from the wanted list and booking: director of a Kyiv enterprise suspected

Acting out of selfish motives, the defendant set up a scheme: removing conscripts from military registration and then booking them for "work" at an enterprise. This is stated in the report of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

Details

For removing conscripts from the wanted list and arranging their booking at the enterprise, the suspect in the scam requested 19 thousand US dollars, - the investigation states. The following version has currently been clarified:

acting out of selfish motives, the defendant set up a scheme to facilitate the provision of undue benefits to officials of one of the TCC and SP of the city of Kyiv for resolving the issue of removing conscripts from military registration and from the wanted list in the "Oberih" system;

in addition, booking was offered through fictitious employment at a controlled enterprise.

The cost of such "services" was 5.5 thousand US dollars for removal from the wanted list and 8 thousand US dollars for booking through employment. - informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, in August 2025, an agreement was reached on the provision of "services" to two persons for a total amount of undue benefit of 19 thousand US dollars.

After receiving the undue benefit in the aforementioned amount, the suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the subject of the undue benefit was seized.

She was placed under night house arrest. - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Recall

Two lawyers were notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme to evade military service.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the chief specialist of the Department of Economic Policy and Strategic Planning of the Odesa Regional State (Military) Administration was exposed for corruption.