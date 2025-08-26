Ukraine's public debt approached UAH 7.8 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt reached UAH 7.78 trillion or USD 186.13 billion at the beginning of August, increasing by UAH 76.92 billion and USD 1.29 billion, respectively. This was reported by UNN with reference to operational data from the Ministry of Finance.

Details

"As of July 31, 2025, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 7,773.87 billion, or USD 186.13 billion," the report says.

It is reported that the state and state-guaranteed external debt reached UAH 5.83 trillion (74.97% of the total state and state-guaranteed debt), or USD 139.54 billion. And the state and state-guaranteed internal debt - UAH 1.95 trillion (25.03%), or USD 46.59 billion.

"During July 2025, the amount of Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 76.92 billion in hryvnia equivalent, and the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 1.29 billion in dollar equivalent," the Ministry of Finance reported.

