Ukraine's public debt approached UAH 7.8 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
02:13 PM • 106 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 16081 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 44544 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 24918 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 43212 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 24668 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 105575 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 53746 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 52941 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 176540 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 59046 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 78345 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 69224 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 33753 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation10:30 AM • 21184 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 340 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 16066 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 43183 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 69716 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 105552 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 6078 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 34146 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 78745 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 38226 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 159096 views
Actual
Ammunition
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
The Guardian
Euro

Ukraine's public debt approached UAH 7.8 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

As of early August, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt reached UAH 7.78 trillion (USD 186.13 billion). In July, it increased by UAH 76.92 billion in hryvnia equivalent and by USD 1.29 billion in dollar equivalent.

Ukraine's public debt approached UAH 7.8 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt reached UAH 7.78 trillion or USD 186.13 billion at the beginning of August, increasing by UAH 76.92 billion and USD 1.29 billion, respectively. This was reported by UNN with reference to operational data from the Ministry of Finance.

Details

"As of July 31, 2025, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 7,773.87 billion, or USD 186.13 billion," the report says.

It is reported that the state and state-guaranteed external debt reached UAH 5.83 trillion (74.97% of the total state and state-guaranteed debt), or USD 139.54 billion. And the state and state-guaranteed internal debt - UAH 1.95 trillion (25.03%), or USD 46.59 billion.

"During July 2025, the amount of Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 76.92 billion in hryvnia equivalent, and the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 1.29 billion in dollar equivalent," the Ministry of Finance reported.

The NBU denies negative impact from Ukraine's missed debt payment05.06.25, 16:48 • 2115 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine