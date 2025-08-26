$41.280.07
47.910.07
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ARMA transferred over $3.5 million to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA) transferred over $3.5 million from the sanctioned company "ROYAL PAY EUROPE" to the state budget. The funds will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for the country's recovery.

ARMA transferred over $3.5 million to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression

The National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) transferred more than $3.5 million from the sanctioned company "ROYAL PAY EUROPE" to the state budget. This was reported by the ARMA press service, according to UNN.

These funds will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression and will work towards the country's recovery: building housing for those who lost it, restoring infrastructure, developing medical facilities, and constructing protective structures.

- the statement says.

It is noted that their exact amount is $3,572,585.29 USD.

"ARMA continues to ensure that seized and sanctioned assets benefit the state and bring Victory closer," the agency's press service added.

Recall

The court granted the prosecutors' request, transferring to ARMA funds seized in a case involving a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This refers to over UAH 2.7 million, USD 1.8 million, and almost EUR 427 thousand, found during searches in June 2025.

Zelenskyy signed the law on ARMA reform27.07.25, 17:05 • 5068 views

