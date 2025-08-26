ARMA transferred over $3.5 million to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression

The National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) transferred more than $3.5 million from the sanctioned company "ROYAL PAY EUROPE" to the state budget. This was reported by the ARMA press service, according to UNN.

These funds will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression and will work towards the country's recovery: building housing for those who lost it, restoring infrastructure, developing medical facilities, and constructing protective structures. - the statement says.

It is noted that their exact amount is $3,572,585.29 USD.

"ARMA continues to ensure that seized and sanctioned assets benefit the state and bring Victory closer," the agency's press service added.

Recall

The court granted the prosecutors' request, transferring to ARMA funds seized in a case involving a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This refers to over UAH 2.7 million, USD 1.8 million, and almost EUR 427 thousand, found during searches in June 2025.

