Zelenskyy signed the law on ARMA reform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that initiates a large-scale reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). This was reported by UNN with reference to the bill's card.

Details

Today, July 27, Zelenskyy signed the draft law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes, and the improvement of asset management mechanisms.

As stated in the card of the corresponding bill No. 12374-d on the official website of the Ukrainian parliament, it was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on February 10, adopted as a basis with refinement of provisions on February 12, adopted in the second reading and in general on June 18, signed by the parliament speaker and sent to Zelenskyy for signature on July 15, and returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine on July 27.

In particular, the path to Ukraine receiving 600 million euros in financial assistance from the EU has now been opened.

Main provisions of the document:

arrested assets remain with the owners, if this does not hinder the investigation;

ARMA will manage valuable assets only when it is economically feasible;

property that quickly loses value will be allowed to be sold quickly;

managers will be selected automatically, through a system that minimizes the influence of the human factor;

measures are provided to prevent abuses, for example, artificial overestimation of costs;

control over the activities of managers will be strengthened;

a separate fund with clearly defined sources of replenishment will be created for ARMA's financial stability;

the position of ARMA head will be held by a candidate selected through an open and transparent competition with the participation of an independent external commission.

It also provides for changes in the legislation regulating the work of ARMA and enforcement bodies. In particular, it concerns increasing the qualification requirements for the Agency's management, clearer criteria for dishonesty, and prohibitions on holding office.

Competitions for positions in ARMA must be open, with the participation of the public and international experts. It is also proposed to improve working conditions for ARMA employees to guarantee them adequate financial support.

