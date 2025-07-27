Zelenskyy signed the law on ARMA reform

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
02:42 PM • 6746 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 22871 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 36937 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 37731 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 49398 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 52916 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 75482 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 192624 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78271 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 71013 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
58%
746mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy seeks peace in Ukraine and the Middle East: Witkoff outlines conditionsJuly 27, 07:29 AM • 14706 views
"My thinking is different": MP Mariana Bezuhla revealed her diagnosisJuly 27, 08:49 AM • 10927 views
The Kremlin called itself a supporter of diplomacy and invented a new reason for the warJuly 27, 09:04 AM • 12764 views
Western sanctions increase Kaliningrad's isolation, sea routes overloaded - SVR11:25 AM • 4326 views
In Kryvyi Rih, a TCC representative beat an elderly man: a criminal case has been opened12:23 PM • 8046 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 192624 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 126215 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 171125 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 143176 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 163003 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch02:42 PM • 6746 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 18213 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 21396 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 20085 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 21027 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Boeing 737 MAX

Zelenskyy signed the law on ARMA reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that initiates a large-scale reform of ARMA, which provides for changes in asset management and strengthening control. This step opens the way for Ukraine to receive 600 million euros in financial assistance from the EU.

Zelenskyy signed the law on ARMA reform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that initiates a large-scale reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). This was reported by UNN with reference to the bill's card.

Details

Today, July 27, Zelenskyy signed the draft law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes, and the improvement of asset management mechanisms.

As stated in the card of the corresponding bill No. 12374-d on the official website of the Ukrainian parliament, it was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on February 10, adopted as a basis with refinement of provisions on February 12, adopted in the second reading and in general on June 18, signed by the parliament speaker and sent to Zelenskyy for signature on July 15, and returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine on July 27.

In particular, the path to Ukraine receiving 600 million euros in financial assistance from the EU has now been opened.

Main provisions of the document:

  • arrested assets remain with the owners, if this does not hinder the investigation;
    • ARMA will manage valuable assets only when it is economically feasible;
      • property that quickly loses value will be allowed to be sold quickly;
        • managers will be selected automatically, through a system that minimizes the influence of the human factor;
          • measures are provided to prevent abuses, for example, artificial overestimation of costs;
            • control over the activities of managers will be strengthened;
              • a separate fund with clearly defined sources of replenishment will be created for ARMA's financial stability;
                • the position of ARMA head will be held by a candidate selected through an open and transparent competition with the participation of an independent external commission.

                  It also provides for changes in the legislation regulating the work of ARMA and enforcement bodies. In particular, it concerns increasing the qualification requirements for the Agency's management, clearer criteria for dishonesty, and prohibitions on holding office.

                  Competitions for positions in ARMA must be open, with the participation of the public and international experts. It is also proposed to improve working conditions for ARMA employees to guarantee them adequate financial support.

                  Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Russian companies working for the military-industrial complex27.07.25, 15:18 • 2102 views

                  Olga Rozgon

                  Olga Rozgon

                  EconomyPolitics
                  Verkhovna Rada
                  European Union
                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                  Ukraine
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9