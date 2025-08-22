$41.220.16
Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Rutte in Kyiv: discussed next joint steps for security and bringing the war to an end

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

President Zelenskyy received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss joint steps regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe. The meeting focused on diplomacy, security guarantees, and weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the PURL program.

Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Rutte in Kyiv: discussed next joint steps for security and bringing the war to an end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main topic of the talks was "what our next joint steps can give Ukraine and all of Europe more security and bring a real end to the war," the Head of State noted, writes UNN.

Today, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in Ukraine, and during our meeting, we primarily discussed what our next joint steps can give Ukraine and all of Europe more security and bring a real end to the war.

- Zelenskyy reported on social media.

The President emphasized: "The most important thing is our diplomacy, security guarantees, and weapons for our soldiers. In particular, the PURL program is already working, which allows purchasing American weapons with partners' funds. And there is already $1.5 billion from European countries. This is significant. I thank every partner. We are working to have more."

"We highly appreciate the support of the NATO Secretary General. Thank you for your willingness to help," Zelenskyy stressed.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak noted that he met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte - a true friend of Ukraine - together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"At the center of President Zelenskyy's talks with the NATO Secretary General today are security guarantees for our state, arms supplies from partners, and the development of our own production, increasing pressure on Russia," Yermak said on Telegram.

Addition

Rutte's visit to Ukraine takes place against the backdrop of peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Dan Kane, the Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, General Alexus Grinkevich, and the defense ministers of key European countries. An expanded meeting of NATO defense ministers also took place on Wednesday under the leadership of the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

On Thursday, a telephone conversation took place between European national security advisors and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security advisor to US President Donald Trump.

Rubio doubles down on Trump pledge to back Ukraine security guarantees, but Europe must take the lead - CNN22.08.25, 13:00 • 2012 views

The military meetings followed talks at the White House on Monday between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several other key European allies.

Julia Shramko

