Rubio doubles down on Trump pledge to back Ukraine security guarantees, but Europe must take the lead - CNN

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 1872 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 4776 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 4256 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 10543 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 20212 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 39766 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 36893 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 46595 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 24543 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 36278 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
90%
742mm
Popular news
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 16232 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 16715 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 13944 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 4216 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 5778 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 39766 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 12335 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 46595 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 125508 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 145477 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 146 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 16401 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 82516 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 76057 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 74063 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Cryptocurrency
Facebook
Oil

Rubio doubles down on Trump pledge to back Ukraine security guarantees, but Europe must take the lead - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European counterparts that the US would participate in Ukraine's post-war security guarantees, but the Trump administration believes Europe should take the lead. The US is ready to play a limited role, potentially including the participation of American pilots in air support missions.

Rubio doubles down on Trump pledge to back Ukraine security guarantees, but Europe must take the lead - CNN

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European counterparts on Thursday that the US would participate in post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, but the Donald Trump administration believes Europe should take the lead, citing a European diplomat familiar with the phone call, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, during a phone call with European national security advisors, Rubio, who also serves as national security advisor to US President Donald Trump, did not provide details on the specific security guarantees the US might undertake.

Rubio to head commission on Ukraine's security guarantees19.08.25, 21:21 • 3278 views

However, this conversation, the fact of which was confirmed by an administration official, provides momentum at a critical moment when Europe is seeking further engagement with the Trump administration, the diplomat noted. As Trump pushes for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, negotiations between allies on how to ensure Moscow does not attack in the future have accelerated.

American and European militaries have developed options to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire21.08.25, 18:45 • 3676 views

The US has stated its readiness to play a limited role in providing security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia, which could potentially include the participation of American pilots in manned air support missions, CNN sources familiar with negotiations with allies this week reported.

Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops on the ground, but the US and its allies are considering a range of other options, sources said.

White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors21.08.25, 21:10 • 12749 views

Europeans have told US officials that one function they would like to see from the US is continued provision of military intelligence and surveillance data, a European diplomat familiar with Rubio's phone call on Thursday said. The official added that this issue was raised directly with Trump on Monday when several European leaders visited the White House, and the US president seemed to understand it, but made no specific promises.

They reported that national security advisors from NATO, the European Union, France, Great Britain, Finland, Italy, and Germany participated in the phone call on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Dan Kane, the Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, and the defense ministers of key European countries. An extended meeting of NATO defense ministers was also held on Wednesday under the leadership of the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

Fair, reliable, and lasting peace remains the priority: NATO Chiefs of Staff confirm support for Ukraine20.08.25, 19:16 • 3484 views

The military meetings followed White House talks on Monday between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several other key European allies. During the meetings, Trump stated that the US would participate in ensuring Ukraine's security, but made it clear that Europe would be the first line of defense.

Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian21.08.25, 15:53 • 3216 views

An official familiar with Wednesday's meetings said that the statement about US involvement "changed everything" in planning security guarantees for Ukraine. Military planners from the "coalition of the willing" - a key group of Ukraine's allies - had already discussed Ukraine's security, but these discussions "only progressed to a certain point because it was unclear to them what the US position was," the official said.

However, according to the official, allies "certainly recognize that, despite US involvement, which they say has not yet been specifically defined, they bear an inherent responsibility for Europe's security."

Initially, Trump left open the possibility of deploying American troops on the ground in Ukraine, but ruled it out the next day during a phone interview with Fox News, suggesting, however, that the US might consider providing air support.

So far, that's the only thing definitively ruled out, a CNN official familiar with Wednesday's meetings said. This week, military leaders and strategists discussed various options: from US air support - with drones and manned aircraft - to which countries are willing to deploy troops in Ukraine, which NATO bases will be used, and much more, the publication writes.

A second source, informed about the meeting, also said that possible air support was a major topic, and that while there is some concern within the Trump administration about involving American pilots in manned air support missions over Ukraine, there is greater openness to conducting unmanned air support missions.

American pilots may also be invited to conduct surveillance flights over Ukraine, providing high-resolution images of the front line and troop movements, as part of what would be considered an intermediate option that does not involve American fighter jets performing patrol missions, two sources familiar with ongoing discussions on security guarantees said.

Ben Jensen, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNN that even drone missions would be a significant step, as it could "keep Russia guessing about how much the US will commit."

But unmanned drones are too slow for so-called "on-call" missions, a third source familiar with the discussions noted, meaning that other countries would likely have to provide additional air assets if that is the maximum extent to which the US is willing to go.

An official familiar with Wednesday's meetings told CNN that some had mistakenly assumed that Trump's comments about the US not deploying troops on the ground in Ukraine also unequivocally meant that American pilots would not fly over them.

"And I would say the president didn't say that," they said.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kyiv expects to understand within the next two weeks exactly what security guarantees allies are ready to provide in the event of a peace agreement.

30 countries have stated their readiness to provide security guarantees, he said, but not all of these commitments will be military aid. Some countries have only committed to providing financial support or imposing economic sanctions against Moscow in the event of another Russian attack, Zelenskyy said.

"We don't know how many countries are ready for 'boots on the ground,'" Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing. "Some may provide forces on the ground. Some are ready to provide air defense. Some will cover the sky or conduct air patrols for a certain period, using appropriate aircraft in the necessary numbers."

Zelenskyy said that Trump's statement about US participation in security guarantees reassured other countries that had previously hesitated. He pointed to Turkey as a country now ready to help with Black Sea security. "Without coordination of security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States of America, there was some uncertainty among our European colleagues," Zelenskyy said.

Some allies have already announced their intentions. Great Britain, France, and Germany, in a joint statement on Wednesday, said they are ready to plan an active role, including the deployment of "assurance forces" ("support forces") after the cessation of hostilities.

"Doubts remain": Euractiv assessed how "forces of assurance" fit into security guarantees for Ukraine21.08.25, 13:43 • 2462 views

British Defense Minister John Healey reiterated on Wednesday that the UK is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine.

Britain is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement – Defense Minister Healey20.08.25, 14:23 • 4598 views

But while US officials claimed their Russian counterparts signaled their willingness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine during Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska last week, Moscow has since publicly rejected any security guarantees over which Russia would not also have veto power - a condition that would be unacceptable to Ukraine, the publication writes.

"Moscow will not agree to collective security guarantees agreed without Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow would also like its ally China to be part of a security agreement. "I am sure that in the West - primarily in the United States - they perfectly understand that discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, a path to nowhere," Lavrov added.

Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - Bloomberg22.08.25, 03:11 • 11721 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
John Healey
Marco Rubio
Fox News
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
France
Black Sea
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
China
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine