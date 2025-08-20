Fair, reliable, and lasting peace remains the priority: NATO Chiefs of Staff confirm support for Ukraine

Today, August 20, a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staffs of NATO member countries took place, during which the participants reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and emphasized that a just, reliable, and lasting peace remains the priority. This was reported by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Dragone reported, today there was a "wonderful, frank discussion among the Chiefs of General Staffs of NATO member countries," during which they received excellent information about the security situation from our new Supreme Allied Commander Europe," who was at the meeting for the first time.

Regarding Ukraine, we reaffirmed our support. A just, reliable, and lasting peace remains the priority. Our thoughts remain with our brave Ukrainian brothers and sisters in arms. We express respect for their indomitable courage in defending their homeland. - added Dragone.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, NATO today held a meeting as a continuation of the meetings that took place in Washington on the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine. The North Atlantic Council had already met, and after that, the NATO Chiefs of Staff are meeting.