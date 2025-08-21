US and European military planners have prepared new proposals for military aid to Ukraine and support in the event of a ceasefire or a permanent peace settlement. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

US and European army chiefs of staff have developed new proposals and will present them to their respective national security advisers, a US official told Reuters, citing recent behind-the-scenes talks on the matter.

These options will be presented to the respective national security advisers of each country for due consideration as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts - said the official.

The meetings were attended by defense chiefs from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Ukraine, and the United States.

The publication notes that officials warned that it would take time for planners from the US and Europe to determine which options would be both militarily realistic and acceptable to the Kremlin — this was particularly emphasized against the backdrop of the harsh rhetoric of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would not agree to resolve collective security issues without its participation. He called dialogue without Russia "utopia and a path to nowhere."