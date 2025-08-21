$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 13041 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 19949 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 12788 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 23777 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 59412 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 68033 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 70924 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 93704 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 215758 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Russia offered to become a security guarantor for Ukraine, but the White House ridiculed the idea. The Trump administration secretly mocked Foreign Minister Lavrov's proposal.

White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors

Russia has offered to become one of Ukraine's security guarantors. However, the White House ridiculed such an idea. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's acceptance of security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to those provided by NATO, may not be so simple.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed that Russia become one of Ukraine's security guarantors.

However, according to a White House official, the administration of US President Donald Trump secretly ridiculed such a proposal.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would not agree to resolve collective security issues without its participation. He called dialogue without Russia "utopia and a path to nowhere."

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Hungary
Ukraine