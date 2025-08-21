Russia has offered to become one of Ukraine's security guarantors. However, the White House ridiculed such an idea. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's acceptance of security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to those provided by NATO, may not be so simple.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed that Russia become one of Ukraine's security guarantors.

However, according to a White House official, the administration of US President Donald Trump secretly ridiculed such a proposal.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would not agree to resolve collective security issues without its participation. He called dialogue without Russia "utopia and a path to nowhere."