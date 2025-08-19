$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 74272 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 70539 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 69576 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 43994 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 31609 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 96615 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 72863 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86239 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103695 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubio to head commission on Ukraine's security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 1362 views

An American-European-Ukrainian commission has been established to develop proposals for Ukraine's security guarantees. It is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The US is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees without deploying its own troops.

Rubio to head commission on Ukraine's security guarantees

The US is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees without deploying its own troops. An American-European-Ukrainian commission, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been created to develop proposals for these guarantees, writes UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

According to two informed sources, an American-European-Ukrainian commission has been created to develop proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine. National security advisors from Ukraine and European countries are involved in the discussions. The commission is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the publication reports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critical for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will happen after a series of high-level talks scheduled at the White House.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
White House
Emmanuel Macron
France
North America
United States
Ukraine