Rubio to head commission on Ukraine's security guarantees

The US is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees without deploying its own troops. An American-European-Ukrainian commission, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been created to develop proposals for these guarantees, writes UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

According to two informed sources, an American-European-Ukrainian commission has been created to develop proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine. National security advisors from Ukraine and European countries are involved in the discussions. The commission is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the publication reports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critical for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will happen after a series of high-level talks scheduled at the White House.