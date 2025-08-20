Britain is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement – Defense Minister Healey

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10350 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11887 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22679 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92255 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37569 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38140 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37738 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161163 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138630 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122121 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3392 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10354 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22685 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92279 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161169 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 128 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 330 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2928 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15629 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25676 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Britain is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement – Defense Minister Healey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2704 views

British Defense Minister John Healey stated that London does not rule out the possibility of sending its troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement. This is intended to ensure security and prevent new aggression from Russia.

Britain is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement – Defense Minister Healey

UK Defence Minister John Healey stated that London does not rule out the possibility of sending its troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement, to guarantee security and prevent new aggression from Russia.

This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

Great Britain is ready to take decisive steps to ensure Ukraine's stability after the war ends. British Defense Minister John Healey emphasized that London may consider sending military personnel to Ukraine as part of peace agreements.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that he is ready to consider sending British troops in the event of a negotiated peace.

- said Healey on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

According to him, Great Britain, along with a number of other states, seeks to help Ukraine create a reliable shield of deterrence against future Russian aggression and at the same time give Ukrainians confidence that allies will stay with them in the long term.

The minister emphasized that this is not about direct participation in hostilities, but about security guarantees that can become key to concluding and maintaining lasting peace.

Recall

European officials are discussing a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. About ten countries are ready to join this initiative.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
John Healey
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Ukraine
London