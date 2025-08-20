Britain is ready to consider sending troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement – Defense Minister Healey

UK Defence Minister John Healey stated that London does not rule out the possibility of sending its troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement, to guarantee security and prevent new aggression from Russia.

This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

Great Britain is ready to take decisive steps to ensure Ukraine's stability after the war ends. British Defense Minister John Healey emphasized that London may consider sending military personnel to Ukraine as part of peace agreements.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that he is ready to consider sending British troops in the event of a negotiated peace. - said Healey on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

According to him, Great Britain, along with a number of other states, seeks to help Ukraine create a reliable shield of deterrence against future Russian aggression and at the same time give Ukrainians confidence that allies will stay with them in the long term.

The minister emphasized that this is not about direct participation in hostilities, but about security guarantees that can become key to concluding and maintaining lasting peace.

Recall

European officials are discussing a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. About ten countries are ready to join this initiative.