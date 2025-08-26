Exchange rates on August 26: hryvnia depreciated

$41.280.07
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
136 combat engagements took place at the front, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk direction
August 25, 08:10 PM
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film Festival
August 25, 10:27 PM
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS
01:35 AM
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26
03:18 AM
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe
04:58 AM
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
August 25, 02:18 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
August 25, 02:33 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
August 25, 02:18 PM
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
August 24, 08:41 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM
Exchange rates on August 26: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4300/USD, which depreciated it by 15 kopecks. Euro and zloty exchange rates were also set.

Exchange rates on August 26: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4300/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 15 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.43/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.47/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.37/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.12, the euro at UAH 48.75-48.10, and the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, the euro at UAH 48.28-48.45, and the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.37;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.37-41.42/USD and UAH 48.41-48.46/EUR.

        Svyrydenko discussed security guarantees and Russian industrial assets in the temporarily occupied territories with Kellogg
8/25/25, 5:52 AM

        Addition

        In Ukraine, the pension system is quite unstable. The approaches of the solidarity pension system need to be changed. No special pensions, increased pensions should be paid from these contributions.

        Anna Murashko

