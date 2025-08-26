Exchange rates on August 26: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4300/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 15 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.43/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.47/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.37/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.12, the euro at UAH 48.75-48.10, and the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.38, the euro at UAH 48.28-48.45, and the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.37;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.37-41.42/USD and UAH 48.41-48.46/EUR.

Svyrydenko discussed security guarantees and Russian industrial assets in the temporarily occupied territories with Kellogg

Addition

In Ukraine, the pension system is quite unstable. The approaches of the solidarity pension system need to be changed. No special pensions, increased pensions should be paid from these contributions.