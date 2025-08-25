$41.220.00
Svyrydenko discussed security guarantees and Russian industrial assets in the temporarily occupied territories with Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg. Security guarantees, critical minerals, and cooperation in reconstruction were discussed.

Svyrydenko discussed security guarantees and Russian industrial assets in the temporarily occupied territories with Kellogg

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg. She reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the discussion focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.

They must be real — based on the UN Charter and with respect for our sovereignty. This is not only about the military component, but also about political stability and economic capacity. The true security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army and a strong economy. We must preserve the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and develop our own industry

- noted the head of the Ukrainian government.

She also said that during the meeting with Kellogg, issues of critical minerals and industrial assets that Russia is trying to exploit in the temporarily occupied territories were discussed.

It is unacceptable for their extraction or trade to be legalized

- emphasized Svyrydenko.

She stressed that the American side "sees prospects for our cooperation - investments, partnership in recovery and new technologies."

"Special emphasis is on drones that are changing the course of the war," summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg the Order "For Merit" of the 1st degree for supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Keith Kellogg in Washington18.08.25, 17:49 • 4691 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Yulia Svyrydenko
United States
Ukraine