Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Keith Kellogg in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

President Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, discussing the upcoming meeting of Ukrainian and European leaders with the US President. They also touched upon the situation on the battlefield and diplomatic opportunities.

Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Keith Kellogg in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the special envoy of White House chief Donald Trump, General Keith Kellogg, during which they discussed the upcoming meeting of the Ukrainian and European leaders with the President of the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's page on Telegram.

Details

General Kellogg! Thank you for the meeting and for working together with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today. This is the first time such a meeting format – very serious

- Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that when it comes to peace for one country in Europe, it concerns everyone in Europe.

We are ready to continue working as productively as possible to end the war and reliably guarantee security. These are key things

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also reminded that Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities continued on the night of August 18.

Among the killed are two children, and there are dozens wounded. People were just sleeping when the Russian army attacked the cities

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy and Kellogg also discussed the situation on the battlefield and the joint diplomatic capabilities of Ukraine and all of Europe together with the United States.

Russia can be forced to peace only through force, and President Trump has such force. We must do everything right so that there is truly peace. Thank you!

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, which will take place on August 18, is crucial. Sybiha emphasized that this meeting and the current moment provide a chance to bring just peace closer for Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

