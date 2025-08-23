Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attacked

$41.220.00
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 8858 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 9858 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 11341 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 7776 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 28559 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 28551 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 23210 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24755 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24377 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13650 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Popular news
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged housesAugust 22, 11:14 PM • 12762 views
Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for UkraineAugust 23, 12:49 AM • 10035 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attackAugust 23, 01:21 AM • 14002 views
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine August 23, 01:51 AM • 10846 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians03:12 AM • 11086 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 8858 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 9432 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 2303:30 AM • 11341 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 20367 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 28559 views
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 23210 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 14689 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 16858 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 19773 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 27511 views
Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A group that carried out an armed robbery on the 89-year-old mother of a Ukrainian soldier has been detained in Kharkiv. The attackers believed that the woman kept about 50 thousand US dollars in the apartment.

Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attacked

In Kharkiv, a criminal group was detained for committing an armed robbery against the mother of a Ukrainian serviceman. They broke into the apartment because they believed the woman was keeping about $50,000 there. This was reported on Saturday by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, four perpetrators with criminal pasts developed a plan to attack an 89-year-old Kharkiv resident whose son is an active Ukrainian serviceman.

"They were convinced that the woman was keeping about 50,000 US dollars in the apartment - funds that, according to their information, her serviceman son allegedly sent her. On August 22, 2025, two participants remained near the entrance, controlling the 'situation', while the other two went up to the apartment. To avoid suspicion, they wore the uniform of internet provider employees," the prosecutor's office informs.

It is reported that upon entering the premises, the attackers tied up the woman and taped her mouth shut so that she could not call for help.

"The men failed to remain unnoticed - law enforcement officers promptly detained four participants in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report says.

As indicated, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the robbery committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and under martial law (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Notices of suspicion are being prepared and will be handed to the detainees in the near future, the prosecutor's office noted. Prosecutors will also apply to the court with motions for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspects.

Elderly mother of fallen soldier severely beaten in Odesa: details09.02.25, 00:39 • 76172 views

Anna Murashko

