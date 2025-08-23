Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attacked

In Kharkiv, a criminal group was detained for committing an armed robbery against the mother of a Ukrainian serviceman. They broke into the apartment because they believed the woman was keeping about $50,000 there. This was reported on Saturday by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, four perpetrators with criminal pasts developed a plan to attack an 89-year-old Kharkiv resident whose son is an active Ukrainian serviceman.

"They were convinced that the woman was keeping about 50,000 US dollars in the apartment - funds that, according to their information, her serviceman son allegedly sent her. On August 22, 2025, two participants remained near the entrance, controlling the 'situation', while the other two went up to the apartment. To avoid suspicion, they wore the uniform of internet provider employees," the prosecutor's office informs.

It is reported that upon entering the premises, the attackers tied up the woman and taped her mouth shut so that she could not call for help.

"The men failed to remain unnoticed - law enforcement officers promptly detained four participants in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report says.

As indicated, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the robbery committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and under martial law (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Notices of suspicion are being prepared and will be handed to the detainees in the near future, the prosecutor's office noted. Prosecutors will also apply to the court with motions for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspects.

Elderly mother of fallen soldier severely beaten in Odesa: details