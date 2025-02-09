ukenru
Elderly mother of fallen soldier severely beaten in Odesa: details

Elderly mother of fallen soldier severely beaten in Odesa: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76015 views

A 72-year-old teacher, the mother of a fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier, was beaten by employees of the IntoSana medical clinic in Odesa. Mayor Gennady Trukhanov took the investigation under his personal control.

In Odesa, employees of a medical clinic beat the elderly mother of an Armed Forces serviceman who died in the war. The mayor took the investigation of the incident under his personal control. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and the Facebook page of Olena Buynevych, Director of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council.

Details

It is noted that a 72-year-old woman who works as a teacher in one of Odesa's schools turned to a medical organization, where she was promised a health care contract.

She was promised to be provided with a healthcare contract by IntoSana. According to her, the office worker refused to let her into the empty office, and after a verbal argument, she hit her in the chest. The woman fell down, her chest was crushed with her knee, a hood was pulled over her head and she was hit in the head with her hand

- says Olena Buynevych in her post .

The teacher quickly left the scene of the incident and came to work, where she felt sick. An ambulance was called to the school, and doctors reported the beating to law enforcement.

Olena Buynevych said that for several days in a row, employees of the medical organization have been trying to get in touch with city council officials, asking for the victim's phone number and pushing their version of events online: that an elderly woman who had suffered a stroke had kicked an office worker.

According to Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, the injured woman will be provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

I am taking this matter under my personal control. We are waiting for the assessment and appropriate actions of law enforcement

- Odesa Mayor wrote .

"The perpetrators must be punished as they deserve," the official added.

Recall

Two 38-year-old men beat and robbed an Armed Forces serviceman who had come to Kharkiv on vacation. The attackers face up to 10 years in prison for robbery under martial law.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

