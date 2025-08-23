NATO provided Ukraine with $50 billion in military aid in 2024 - Head of the Military Committee

NATO has provided Ukraine with military aid worth $50 billion in 2024. This was stated by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, as reported by UNN.

NATO countries have provided 99% of all military aid. In 2024, its volume reached 50 billion dollars. As of January 1, 2025, we have already reached 33 billion dollars, but by the end of the year we will be at the level of the previous figure; forecasts are very optimistic - stated Cavo Dragone.

NATO plans to increase military aid to Ukraine - Head of the Military Committee