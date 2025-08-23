NATO plans to increase military aid to Ukraine - Head of the Military Committee

NATO intends to increase military aid to Ukraine and hopes for further sanctions against Russia. This was stated by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

We intend to continue and even increase military aid. It is now obvious that the Ukrainians want dialogue, but the Russians do not dare and are dragging their feet. I hope that the sanctions aimed at increasing internal tension against Putin will be strengthened. We hope that Ukraine will be able to negotiate from a strong position. - said Dragone.

He also commented on the conference that took place on August 20 with 32 NATO military leaders and the "Coalition of the Willing."

"We summed up the situation for coordinated actions of the Alliance. We want to promote a quick cessation of hostilities," Dragone said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the future security architecture for Ukraine should include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also stressed the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones.

On August 14, Zelenskyy reported that partner countries' contributions to the PURL initiative for US weapons for Ukraine had reached $1.5 billion, and discussions with partners were ongoing.