US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 43489 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 78624 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 52538 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 117569 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 141778 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 140388 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57080 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153156 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63798 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exchange rates for August 27: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4047/USD, strengthening it by 3 kopecks. Euro and zloty rates have also been updated.

Exchange rates for August 27: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4047 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.40 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.26 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.32 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-41.15 UAH, and the euro at 48.59-48.02 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-11.00 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.37 UAH, and the euro at 48.20-48.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.24-11.35 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.35-41.38 UAH/USD and 48.18-48.20 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Ukraine's public debt approached UAH 7.8 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance26.08.25, 17:02 • 3146 views

        Addition

        Kyiv became the leader in tourism fees since the beginning of this year, bringing in about a quarter of the 178 million hryvnias received from it by local budgets.

        Anna Murashko

