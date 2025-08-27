Exchange rates for August 27: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4047 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.40 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.26 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.32 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-41.15 UAH, and the euro at 48.59-48.02 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-11.00 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.37 UAH, and the euro at 48.20-48.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.24-11.35 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.35-41.38 UAH/USD and 48.18-48.20 UAH/EUR, respectively.

