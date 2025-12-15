Dollar and euro lose ground: NBU sets exchange rate for December 15

The National Bank has set the official exchange rate for Monday, December 15. The dollar lost another 8 kopecks. The euro lost 5 kopecks. The Polish zloty remained unchanged. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1936 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.4678 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7143 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.46 UAH, the euro at 49.30-49.91 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-12.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.19-42.21 UAH/dollar and 49.55-49.55 UAH/euro.

