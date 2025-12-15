Dollar and euro lose ground: NBU sets exchange rate for December 15
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for December 15: the dollar fell by 8 kopecks, the euro by 5 kopecks, and the Polish zloty remained unchanged. The official exchange rate for the dollar is UAH 42.1936, for the euro UAH 49.4678, and for the zloty UAH 11.7143.
The National Bank has set the official exchange rate for Monday, December 15. The dollar lost another 8 kopecks. The euro lost 5 kopecks. The Polish zloty remained unchanged. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1936 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.4678 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7143 UAH per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.46 UAH, the euro at 49.30-49.91 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-12.05 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.19-42.21 UAH/dollar and 49.55-49.55 UAH/euro.
