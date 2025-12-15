$42.270.00
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

Dollar and euro lose ground: NBU sets exchange rate for December 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for December 15: the dollar fell by 8 kopecks, the euro by 5 kopecks, and the Polish zloty remained unchanged. The official exchange rate for the dollar is UAH 42.1936, for the euro UAH 49.4678, and for the zloty UAH 11.7143.

Dollar and euro lose ground: NBU sets exchange rate for December 15

The National Bank has set the official exchange rate for Monday, December 15. The dollar lost another 8 kopecks. The euro lost 5 kopecks. The Polish zloty remained unchanged. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1936 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.4678 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7143 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.46 UAH, the euro at 49.30-49.91 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-12.05 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.19-42.21 UAH/dollar and 49.55-49.55 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Shares of high-tech companies, crypto assets, and gold remain in demand among investors. New investment opportunities are also emerging - some of which are available to Ukrainians.

      Vita Zelenetska

      Finance
      Zloty
      Gold
      Euro
      United States dollar
      National Bank of Ukraine