Boat stuck in Dnipro ice, one man fell through: three people rescued in Poltava region

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast

Rescuers from Poltava region saved two men and a woman who were on a boat stuck in ice on the Dnipro River. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region

Details

This happened on the night of December 31 to January 1 in the village of Hradizk. Approximately 200 meters from the shore, a boat with two men and a woman on board got stuck in the ice.

One of the men managed to reach the shore and informed the rescuers about the situation. The other man also tried to reach the shore, but he fell through the ice and started calling for help.

Employees of the Hradizk local fire department used a rescue rope to pull him from the ice at a distance of about 50 meters from the shore - stated the State Emergency Service.

An airboat (a boat with an air propeller - ed.) was involved in rescuing the woman. Rescuers reached the boat, transferred the woman to the airboat, and safely delivered her to the shore.

Recall

In the Carpathians, more than a meter of snow has fallen and an 18-degree frost persists: rescuers warned tourists.