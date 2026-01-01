$42.350.03
01:04 PM • 13796 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 15662 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 16060 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 15713 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 94608 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 106813 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 40362 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38725 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34106 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27627 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Boat stuck in Dnipro ice, one man fell through: three people rescued in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Rescuers in Poltava region saved two men and a woman from a boat stuck in the ice on the Dnipro River in Hradizk village. One man fell through the ice, while the other man and the woman were brought to shore with the help of an airboat.

Boat stuck in Dnipro ice, one man fell through: three people rescued in Poltava region
Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast

Rescuers from Poltava region saved two men and a woman who were on a boat stuck in ice on the Dnipro River. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region

Details

This happened on the night of December 31 to January 1 in the village of Hradizk. Approximately 200 meters from the shore, a boat with two men and a woman on board got stuck in the ice.

One of the men managed to reach the shore and informed the rescuers about the situation. The other man also tried to reach the shore, but he fell through the ice and started calling for help.

Employees of the Hradizk local fire department used a rescue rope to pull him from the ice at a distance of about 50 meters from the shore 

- stated the State Emergency Service.

An airboat (a boat with an air propeller - ed.) was involved in rescuing the woman. Rescuers reached the boat, transferred the woman to the airboat, and safely delivered her to the shore.

Recall

In the Carpathians, more than a meter of snow has fallen and an 18-degree frost persists: rescuers warned tourists.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEventsWeather and environment
New Year
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnieper
Ukraine