Exclusive
12:56 PM • 8752 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 15079 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 35596 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 60770 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 43030 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 41289 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 33881 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20348 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19183 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16776 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Natalia Didenko reported that from December 15, a warming trend is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to +1…+5°C, and in the West to +3…+6°C. In Kyiv, the temperature will rise to +2…+4°C, with possible drizzle and wet snow in the East.

Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster Didenko

Forecaster Natalka Didenko reported that starting Monday, December 15, after a small snowfall, another warming is expected in Ukraine, which is typical for the beginning of winter. Didenko reported this on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

The first snow never lasts long 

– Didenko noted.
Map of cyclones over Europe
Map of cyclones over Europe

Forecast for December 15:

  • Temperature: In most regions, the air will warm up to +1…+5°C.
    • West: Traditionally the warmest – +3…+6°C.
      • East and Northeast: Small minuses will still remain, -1…-3°C during the day.
        • Precipitation: Cloudy weather will prevail. Wet snow will fall in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Luhansk regions due to the remnants of an atmospheric front. In the rest of the territory — no significant precipitation, drizzle is possible.

          Weather in Kyiv

          In the capital, on December 15, it will also get warmer to +2…+4°C. This will lead to snow melting, so Didenko urged caution on the roads and careful choice of footwear. Drizzle or light rain is expected.

          According to preliminary forecasts, a slight cold snap may return around December 21, on the day of the winter solstice.

          Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologists11.12.25, 17:57 • 14272 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Weather and environment
          Social network
          Ukrhydrometcenter
          Rains in Ukraine
          Snow in Ukraine
          Sumy Oblast
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Poltava Oblast
          Luhansk Oblast
          Ukraine
          Kyiv