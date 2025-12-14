Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster Didenko

Forecaster Natalka Didenko reported that starting Monday, December 15, after a small snowfall, another warming is expected in Ukraine, which is typical for the beginning of winter. Didenko reported this on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

The first snow never lasts long – Didenko noted.

Map of cyclones over Europe

Forecast for December 15:

Temperature: In most regions, the air will warm up to +1…+5°C.

West: Traditionally the warmest – +3…+6°C.

East and Northeast: Small minuses will still remain, -1…-3°C during the day.

Precipitation: Cloudy weather will prevail. Wet snow will fall in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Luhansk regions due to the remnants of an atmospheric front. In the rest of the territory — no significant precipitation, drizzle is possible.

Weather in Kyiv

In the capital, on December 15, it will also get warmer to +2…+4°C. This will lead to snow melting, so Didenko urged caution on the roads and careful choice of footwear. Drizzle or light rain is expected.

According to preliminary forecasts, a slight cold snap may return around December 21, on the day of the winter solstice.

Change in wind over the Pacific Ocean could trigger record global warming in 2026 – climatologists