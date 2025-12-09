$42.070.01
Wet snow and cold snap: forecasters predict weather for December 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

On December 10, wet snow is expected in eastern Ukraine, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as rain in the south, center, west, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions. Air temperatures will range from +3°C in the east to +7-12°C in the west, with +5-7°C in Kyiv.

Wet snow and cold snap: forecasters predict weather for December 10

Tomorrow, December 10, wet snow is possible in some regions of Ukraine. It will get colder at the end of the week. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

Wet snow is expected in the eastern regions, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Rains on Wednesday will pass in the south, in most central and western regions, in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

The highest air temperature on December 10 is expected in the western part, +7-12 degrees during the day. In the east, in Poltava region, in Dnipro with districts and in Zaporizhzhia it will be cold, only up to +3 degrees during the day. In the rest of Ukraine +4-7 degrees

- the message says.

In Kyiv, the rain will start today, in the evening the precipitation will become more intense, and tomorrow afternoon it will weaken. The air temperature in the capital on December 10 is +5-7 degrees.

A slight cold snap is expected between December 13 and 15.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 9, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine, with rain and wet snow in places. The air temperature during the day will be from 0 to 9° Celsius, in the Carpathians wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible.

Olga Rozgon

