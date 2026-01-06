The Cabinet of Ministers interviewed candidates for the positions of heads of four regional military administrations and has already submitted proposals to Zelenskyy

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, and Chernivtsi regional military administrations. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We continue personnel reboots... Today, the Cabinet of Ministers held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, and Chernivtsi regional military administrations. Based on the results, the Government submitted proposals to the President for the appointment of these candidates to the positions of heads of regional military administrations. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, "our task is to strengthen the resilience of the regions, especially those on the front line, from defense and veteran support to education, working with industry, and community development."

