Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: first details
Kyiv • UNN
Late in the evening on January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with two attack UAVs, causing a fire. The attack took place in the Voznesenivskyi district.
Details
According to him, 2 enemy attack drones were heading towards the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.
The Russians are hitting the regional center. There is a fire. The air raid alert continues. Stay in safe places
Recall
As a result of the Russian military's attack on Zaporizhzhia on New Year's Eve, five people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy.
