Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: first details

Late in the evening on January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 2 enemy attack drones were heading towards the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians are hitting the regional center. There is a fire. The air raid alert continues. Stay in safe places - Fedorov wrote.

Later, he added that 2 attack drones were moving towards the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

As a result of the Russian military's attack on Zaporizhzhia on New Year's Eve, five people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy.

