Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: first details

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 28191 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 36761 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 33979 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 32745 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 131194 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 132509 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 47195 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 42025 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36226 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29231 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
82%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drunk "Santa" in Mercedes detained near Rivne on New Year's EveVideoJanuary 1, 12:07 PM • 7680 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 23150 views
No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcoholJanuary 1, 03:37 PM • 11451 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 13511 views
"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American university06:47 PM • 4760 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice05:58 PM • 13528 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 35086 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 131194 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 76779 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 105172 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Pokrovsk
Gulyaypole
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 23164 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 31437 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 32324 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 76779 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 31745 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Truth Social

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Late in the evening on January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with two attack UAVs, causing a fire. The attack took place in the Voznesenivskyi district.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: first details

Late in the evening on January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 2 enemy attack drones were heading towards the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians are hitting the regional center. There is a fire. The air raid alert continues. Stay in safe places

- Fedorov wrote.

Later, he added that 2 attack drones were moving towards the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

As a result of the Russian military's attack on Zaporizhzhia on New Year's Eve, five people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city31.12.25, 14:28 • 2548 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
New Year
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia