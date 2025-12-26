Russians hit a house in Zaporizhzhia region with a KAB: one dead and 3 wounded

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
09:23 AM • 1426 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 8050 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 5034 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10973 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 10813 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 13050 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22443 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 72749 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 70273 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 85496 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 11169 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 12182 views
Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in NigeriaDecember 26, 02:02 AM • 4458 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 7790 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 5732 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 8102 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10992 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 72758 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 74641 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 55473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yoon Suk Yeol
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 2376 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 17221 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 21242 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 22273 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 25442 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The New York Times
Mi-8

Russians hit a house in Zaporizhzhia region with a KAB: one dead and 3 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district, a 58-year-old man was killed, and three more people were injured. A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a private house.

Russians hit a house in Zaporizhzhia region with a KAB: one dead and 3 wounded

Russian troops struck a house in the Zaporizhzhia district with an aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring three, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One person was killed and three were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a private house.

- Fedorov wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "a 58-year-old man was killed, and two women and a man were injured." According to him, all necessary assistance was provided to the victims.

Addition

Fedorov reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region at 10:47, and later that an explosion was heard in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia