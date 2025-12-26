Russians hit a house in Zaporizhzhia region with a KAB: one dead and 3 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district, a 58-year-old man was killed, and three more people were injured. A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a private house.
Russian troops struck a house in the Zaporizhzhia district with an aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring three, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "a 58-year-old man was killed, and two women and a man were injured." According to him, all necessary assistance was provided to the victims.
Addition
Fedorov reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region at 10:47, and later that an explosion was heard in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.