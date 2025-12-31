$42.390.17
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 4912 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 10082 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 11188 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 14381 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 18358 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18593 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16906 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15279 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 14092 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
Publications
Exclusives
Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: an apartment building was damaged, one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia again, hitting an apartment building. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, and cars caught fire.

Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: an apartment building was damaged, one person was injured

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building was hit, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy once again attacked Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building was damaged. Cars caught fire. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, emergency services are already eliminating the consequences and providing necessary medical assistance.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city31.12.25, 14:28 • 2072 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia