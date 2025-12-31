Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: an apartment building was damaged, one person was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia again, hitting an apartment building. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, and cars caught fire.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building was hit, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
The enemy once again attacked Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building was damaged. Cars caught fire. Unfortunately, one person was injured.
According to him, emergency services are already eliminating the consequences and providing necessary medical assistance.
