Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: an apartment building was damaged, one person was injured

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building was hit, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy once again attacked Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building was damaged. Cars caught fire. Unfortunately, one person was injured. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, emergency services are already eliminating the consequences and providing necessary medical assistance.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city