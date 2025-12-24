For temporary housing for IDPs, institutions will receive compensation for utilities - Prime Minister

Institutions hosting internally displaced persons will receive compensation for utility services, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram, writes UNN.

We are working to improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons. The government has decided to compensate institutions that temporarily host IDPs free of charge. This particularly applies to the payment of utility services, as well as the purchase of liquefied gas and stove fuel. - Svyrydenko wrote.

What changes

According to the Prime Minister, the key changes are as follows:

compensation will be provided even in cases where people do not yet have IDP status and are restoring documents - for a period of up to two months from the date of application;

the actual time of stay of IDPs in temporary accommodation will be taken into account;

the process of confirming expenses is simplified. Now, only checks and receipts are sufficient - without additional requests to relevant authorities;

the norm of social living space, which is taken into account for heating compensation, is increased: in addition to the basic 13.65 sq. m per person, another 7.35 sq. m of common area will be taken into account.

"It is important that people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression have decent and comfortable living conditions, and that institutions and communities receive the necessary tools for this," the Prime Minister said.

Another 6,300 Ukrainians will receive compensation for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war - Prime Minister