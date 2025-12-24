For temporary housing for IDPs, institutions will receive compensation for utilities - Prime Minister

$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 678 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 1058 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 2952 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 7450 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16408 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13848 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16551 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33386 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48991 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67107 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas Eve
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 674 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 7444 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16405 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
For temporary housing for IDPs, institutions will receive compensation for utilities - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that institutions hosting IDPs will receive compensation for utility services. The changes include compensation without IDP status, accounting for the actual period of stay, simplifying expense verification, and increasing the norm for social housing area.

For temporary housing for IDPs, institutions will receive compensation for utilities - Prime Minister

Institutions hosting internally displaced persons will receive compensation for utility services, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram, writes UNN.

We are working to improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons. The government has decided to compensate institutions that temporarily host IDPs free of charge. This particularly applies to the payment of utility services, as well as the purchase of liquefied gas and stove fuel.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

What changes

According to the Prime Minister, the key changes are as follows:

  • compensation will be provided even in cases where people do not yet have IDP status and are restoring documents - for a period of up to two months from the date of application;
    • the actual time of stay of IDPs in temporary accommodation will be taken into account;
      • the process of confirming expenses is simplified. Now, only checks and receipts are sufficient - without additional requests to relevant authorities;
        • the norm of social living space, which is taken into account for heating compensation, is increased: in addition to the basic 13.65 sq. m per person, another 7.35 sq. m of common area will be taken into account.

          "It is important that people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression have decent and comfortable living conditions, and that institutions and communities receive the necessary tools for this," the Prime Minister said.

          Another 6,300 Ukrainians will receive compensation for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war - Prime Minister23.12.25, 13:54 • 2316 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyPoliticsReal Estate
          State budget
          Energy
          Heating
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Social network
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Electricity