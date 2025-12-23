Another 6,300 Ukrainians will receive compensation for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war - Prime Minister

Another 6,300 Ukrainians will be able to receive housing certificates for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war within the framework of "eRecovery", for which the government has allocated UAH 8.8 billion, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that "as of December 18, 2025, the need for financing compensation for destroyed housing amounted to UAH 8.8 billion, which corresponds to 6,278 housing certificates."

According to Svyrydenko, "in total for 2025, more than 67,000 families received compensation for housing damaged or destroyed by Russia, totaling over UAH 31.5 billion."

Also, the Prime Minister noted, a new component of "eRecovery" for internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied territories started on December 1. It provides for the provision of a housing voucher with a face value of UAH 2 million, which can be used to purchase an apartment or house, invest it in construction, or use the funds for a down payment or mortgage payment. At the first stage, the program is available to IDPs who have the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war.

Applications for participation in the program are ongoing. If your housing has been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, you can submit an information message through the ASC, a notary, through the "Diia" application or portal, Svyrydenko said.

