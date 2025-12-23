$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Another 6,300 Ukrainians will receive compensation for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Almost 6,300 people will receive eRecovery housing certificates worth UAH 8.8 billion. In total, over 67,000 families have already received compensation worth UAH 31.5 billion.

Another 6,300 Ukrainians will receive compensation for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war - Prime Minister

Another 6,300 Ukrainians will be able to receive housing certificates for new housing instead of that destroyed by the war within the framework of "eRecovery", for which the government has allocated UAH 8.8 billion, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Another almost 6,300 people will be able to receive housing certificates within the framework of "eRecovery" to purchase new housing instead of that destroyed due to Russian aggression. The government has allocated UAH 8.8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to finance such compensations.

- Svyrydenko said.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that "as of December 18, 2025, the need for financing compensation for destroyed housing amounted to UAH 8.8 billion, which corresponds to 6,278 housing certificates."

According to Svyrydenko, "in total for 2025, more than 67,000 families received compensation for housing damaged or destroyed by Russia, totaling over UAH 31.5 billion."

Also, the Prime Minister noted, a new component of "eRecovery" for internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied territories started on December 1. It provides for the provision of a housing voucher with a face value of UAH 2 million, which can be used to purchase an apartment or house, invest it in construction, or use the funds for a down payment or mortgage payment. At the first stage, the program is available to IDPs who have the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war.

Applications for participation in the program are ongoing. If your housing has been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, you can submit an information message through the ASC, a notary, through the "Diia" application or portal, Svyrydenko said.

"eRecovery": 140,000 families received over UAH 48 billion in compensation for damaged housing03.10.25, 18:07 • 3089 views

Julia Shramko

