"eRecovery": 140,000 families received over UAH 48 billion in compensation for damaged housing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The state program "eRecovery" has paid over UAH 48 billion in compensation to 140,000 families for destroyed or damaged housing. Over 113,000 families have repaired their homes, and almost 25,000 have received housing certificates.

"eRecovery": 140,000 families received over UAH 48 billion in compensation for damaged housing

The state program "eRecovery" has been operating for more than two years, and during this time, 140,000 families have already received compensation for destroyed or damaged housing. The total amount of payments exceeded 48 billion hryvnias. This was reported by Vice Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

140,000 families have received compensation for destroyed or damaged housing through the eRecovery program. The project has been operating for over two years and has already become the main state tool for people whose homes have suffered from the war.

- the message says.

The funds are distributed as follows:

  • over 113,000 families were able to repair their apartments and houses;
    • another almost 25,000 received housing certificates to purchase new homes instead of those that were completely destroyed.

      Tens of thousands of families in various regions of Ukraine have already received compensation - from Kyiv region to Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

      It is noted that this year a separate compensation mechanism for destroyed housing was introduced for internally displaced persons (IDPs). Already 7,800 IDP families have received certificates for a total amount of over UAH 11 billion.

      In addition, a separate tool has been launched for IDPs whose homes remained in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT). It provides a certificate for UAH 2 million for the purchase of a new home or as a down payment for a mortgage.

      For the first payments in this direction, funding in the amount of $180 million from international partners has already been confirmed. This resource will be enough for approximately 3,700 families. At the same time, additional financial instruments are being formed to cover more families.

      This year, a program for rebuilding housing on one's own plot has also been launched. Already over 1,100 families have received funding to rebuild their homes. The total amount of payments in this direction is more than UAH 1 billion.

      The "eRecovery" program is constantly improving its mechanisms. In particular, remote housing inspection now works not only in combat zones, but also in areas of possible combat. This step allows people who cannot physically provide access to their homes to undergo assessment remotely.

      - Kuleba added.

      In 2025, over 7,000 IDP families purchased housing under the eRecovery program22.09.25, 18:16 • 3485 views

      Olga Rozgon

