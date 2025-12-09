$42.070.01
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 14345 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 21614 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 33788 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 30476 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 33259 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31563 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33367 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 48731 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 44276 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The "Mostytska" metro station will receive a new name before its opening, as the current one is a project name and incorrect. Kyiv residents will be able to choose the final option from three proposed ones in the "Kyiv Digital" application in 2026.

Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known

The "Mostytska" metro station in Kyiv will be renamed even before its opening - why and what replacement options are available, said Tymish Martynenko-Kushlianskyi, a member of the Kyiv naming commission, writes UNN.

In 2026, Kyiv residents will choose the final name for the "Mostytska" metro station. This initiative was supported by the city's Naming Commission at its meeting on December 5.

- the message says.

It is noted that the long-awaited completion of the construction of this new station – the next after "Syrets" – on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro is expected next year. At the same time, its current name – "Mostytska" – is, firstly, a project name (i.e., a working, temporary one), and, secondly, incorrect regarding its location in the space of our city.

Kyiv residents will be able to choose the final name in the "Kyiv Digital" application from three options: "Rohostynska", "Rohosiv Yar", "Zamkovyshche".

Why the name "Mostytska" is incorrect and needs to be replaced

This station is being built several kilometers from the Mostytsky residential area and is not geographically connected to it. Instead, the location of the future station – the intersection of Bilytska, Mezheva, and Viktor Nekrasov streets – has other historical names that are much more appropriate to use for its naming. In recent years, Kyiv residents have repeatedly emphasized this and appealed, in particular in the form of electronic petitions, to the city authorities with a request to change the name "Mostytska".

Why the station initially received an incorrect project name

Because the design organization responsible for developing the project for the construction of new metro stations does not conduct research on the history of Kyiv, is not competent in matters of city toponymy, and is not responsible for the correctness of names. Hence the "Mostytska" station, hence the "Prospekt Pravdy" station (which the Kyiv City Council has already renamed to "Varshavska"). The designers only needed to somehow mark the objects for documentation, so project names are temporary by their nature.

How much will it cost Kyiv residents?

Nothing. Currently, the project name "Mostytska" exists only on paper. After the station is put into operation, its name will be placed on the track wall and will become part of the entire city navigation. That is why it is important to correct the name BEFORE the completion of construction, not after.

What name options will be offered to Kyiv residents instead of the incorrect "Mostytska"?

After preliminary discussions and consultations with historians, Kyivologists, and transport specialists, as well as a final discussion at the meeting, the members of the Naming Commission settled on three potential name options for the station, from which Kyiv residents will be able to choose the final one:

  • Rohostynska – a name derived from the Rohostynka River, which flows nearby in Syretsky Grove, and associated with the ancient "Rohostynska land". The first mentions of the "Rohostynska land" in sources date back to the 15th century – at that time it was owned by the Podil Church of Mykola Prytyska, and by the mid-19th century, the Rohostynka farm was formed here.
    • Rohosiv Yar – a name associated with the natural landmark Rohosiv Yar, located near the future metro station.
      • Zamkovyshche – a name associated with the historical area of the same name, which is part of the ancient Syrezhchyna tract and is located near the future metro station. In the 17th century, Catholic priors had their country residence here, which is believed to have given the area its name. The development of Zamkovyshche as a residential area began at the end of the 19th century.

        How will the final name for the new metro station be determined?

         Traditionally, the city community will be able to make a choice during a rating vote in the "Kyiv Digital" application. The option that receives the majority of votes from Kyiv residents will be approved by the Naming Commission and recommended to the mayor for consideration by the Kyiv City Council.

        Olga Rozgon

