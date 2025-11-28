$42.190.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Traffic opened on renovated overpass near Darnytsia metro station in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On November 28, 2026, traffic for vehicles and pedestrians was opened on the renovated overpass near the Darnytsia metro station in Kyiv, the reconstruction of which began last December. The bridge, built in 1963, has undergone its first major overhaul and will now serve for at least 30 years.

Traffic opened on renovated overpass near Darnytsia metro station in Kyiv

On November 28, 2026, traffic and pedestrian movement was opened on the bridge near the Darnytsia metro station in Kyiv. The reconstruction of the emergency overpass began last December. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

Bridge builders installed supports, span structures, crossbars, and bridge decking. New asphalt concrete pavement was laid on the overpass and approaches to it. Communications were updated, modern LED lighting, railing, barrier fencing, and noise protection screens were installed. Adjacent cycling and pedestrian sidewalks were arranged.

An important stage of the reconstruction was the dismantling of the overpass support, which was located under the structure on Brovarsky Avenue. Road workers moved it outside the roadway. This decision will improve the traffic capacity and reduce accidents.

- the message says.

Trolleybus route No. 29 will run on the overpass. And tomorrow, November 29, trolleybuses No. 50, 50K will resume their work.

According to Vitali Klitschko, the principles of accessibility were taken into account during the repair — for the convenient movement of people with disabilities and low-mobility groups.

After the repair, the bridge, which was built in 1963 and has been capitally repaired for the first time since then, will now serve Kyiv residents for at least another 30 years.

"Next year, the repair of the underground pedestrian crossing and stairs from Andriy Malyshko Street, the decoration of the overpass, and the landscaping of the territory will be completed," the mayor noted.

Recall

The overpass near the Darnytsia metro station was closed for reconstruction from February 8 to November 30. For the first time in 60 years, a major overhaul with complete dismantling of structures was planned.

Kyiv proposes renaming the Akademmistechko metro station to Vasyl Stus26.11.25, 19:21 • 3364 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyivAuto
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv