Kyiv proposes renaming the Akademmistechko metro station to Vasyl Stus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

A petition has been registered in Kyiv to rename the Akademmistechko metro station to Vasyl Stus. The author of the initiative, Serhiy Shevchenko, justifies this with historical, symbolic, and practical reasons, including the fact that the poet lived and worked in this area.

Kyiv proposes renaming the Akademmistechko metro station to Vasyl Stus

In Kyiv, it is proposed to rename the Kyiv subway station "Akademmistechko" to "Vasyl Stus". The corresponding petition was registered on the website of the Kyiv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

The petition to rename the "Akademmistechko" subway station was registered by Serhiy Shevchenko on November 19.

Rename the Kyiv subway station "Akademmistechko" to "Vasyl Stus"

- the text of the petition says.

According to Serhiy Shevchenko, the renaming is logical and justified for several reasons — historical, symbolic, and purely practical:

1. Vasyl Stus lived and worked in this area.

In the 1970s and 80s, Vasyl Stus lived on Chornobylska Street, literally a few minutes' walk from the current Akademmistechko subway station.

This is the area where he worked, walked with his son, and where his neighbors knew him.

That is, this is not an artificial "pulling in" of a name — it is a real living space of a great poet.

2. Symbolic restoration of historical justice.

Stus is one of the most important Ukrainian poets of the 20th century, a symbol of resistance to Soviet totalitarianism, a man who died in a camp for the right to be Ukrainian.

The presence of a place with his name in the capital gives him a worthy honor, which the Soviet authorities long prevented.

3. Both "Taras Shevchenko" and "Vasyl Stus" are names that are immediately recognizable, have cultural weight, and introduce a Ukrainian context into the capital's transport map.

At the same time, "Akademmistechko" is a rather "technical" and ununique name in the city's topography.

"Akademmistechko" is a typical Soviet toponym chosen for areas with scientific institutes.

Such names exist in many cities of the post-Soviet space, and currently it does not have its own unique history. Now this name for the microdistrict is not relevant and makes no sense. Kyiv residents themselves often say that the station has long outgrown its name.

- summarized the author of the petition.

Out of the required 6000 signatures, 1167 have already been collected. 52 days remain until the end of voting.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureKyiv
Kyiv City Council
Vasyl Stus
Kyiv