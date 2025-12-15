$42.190.08
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 21298 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
03:05 PM • 24246 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
02:54 PM • 20247 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 19646 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 32245 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
December 15, 12:05 PM • 20998 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21587 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21963 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22466 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Government expands "eOselia": almost 18,000 families to receive preferential mortgages – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Ukrainian government has approved a decision that will allow 18,000 Ukrainian families to obtain housing under the "eOselia" program. The Ministry of Finance will issue UAH 30 billion in government bonds to provide resources.

Government expands "eOselia": almost 18,000 families to receive preferential mortgages – Svyrydenko

The government has adopted a decision that will allow approximately 18,000 more Ukrainian families to receive housing under the state preferential mortgage program "eOselia". This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

To ensure resources for continued mortgage issuance, the Ministry of Finance will issue UAH 30 billion in government bonds by the end of 2025 and contribute them to the authorized capital of PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo".

War, prices, and expensive loans: what deters Ukrainians from buying housing28.10.25, 15:52 • 2198 views

The program continues to focus on:

  • Military personnel and employees of the security and defense sector.
    • Teachers, doctors, and scientists.
      • Internally displaced persons and families who lost their homes due to the war.

        Svyrydenko urged citizens planning to buy housing in 2026 to apply for a loan now, as it can be done quickly through the "Diia" application.

        More affordable "eOselia" for military personnel: mobilized individuals will be able to get a mortgage at 3% – Svyrydenko11.12.25, 15:55 • 2520 views

        Stepan Haftko

