Government expands "eOselia": almost 18,000 families to receive preferential mortgages – Svyrydenko

The government has adopted a decision that will allow approximately 18,000 more Ukrainian families to receive housing under the state preferential mortgage program "eOselia". This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

To ensure resources for continued mortgage issuance, the Ministry of Finance will issue UAH 30 billion in government bonds by the end of 2025 and contribute them to the authorized capital of PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo".

The program continues to focus on:

Military personnel and employees of the security and defense sector.

Teachers, doctors, and scientists.

Internally displaced persons and families who lost their homes due to the war.

Svyrydenko urged citizens planning to buy housing in 2026 to apply for a loan now, as it can be done quickly through the "Diia" application.

