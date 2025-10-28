War, prices, and expensive loans: what deters Ukrainians from buying housing

OLX Real Estate has researched what housing options Ukrainians prefer when buying, as well as the main criteria and obstacles for this. This was reported by the OLX press service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the survey data, 31% of respondents plan to purchase real estate this year, which is 3% more than last year. At the same time, the number of those who do not intend to buy has decreased over the year and stands at 10%.

The predominant type of housing for purchase remains an apartment (75%). Regarding the budget, 63% plan to spend up to $50,000, and only 10% of respondents plan to spend more than $100,000.

The main motives for buying a home are a change in living conditions or the need for separate housing. Almost a quarter (22%) want to buy a home for investment purposes, and their number has increased by 4% over the year.

Primary vs. Secondary Market

For most (57%), there is no difference where to buy housing - on the primary or secondary market. However, 31% consider only options on the secondary market, and 12% - only from developers.

The advantages of buying housing in new buildings include new infrastructure and modern architecture, and an attractive appearance. In particular, this factor increased by 11% over the year. At the same time, only 28% of respondents highlighted the possibility of arranging purchases under the eOselia program as an advantage.

Among the disadvantages were risks associated with unfinished construction or delays in commissioning. Potential buyers are also concerned about the need to wait until the construction/renovation is fully completed. The factor that increased the most over the year - by 11% - is the risk of commissioning without all basic utilities (water, gas, electricity, etc.).

As for the secondary market, the set of advantages here has not changed - readiness for occupancy, the ability to assess the real condition of the housing, and the possibility of bargaining. Among other criteria, the most significant increase (+12%) was the ability to assess neighbors, the area, and utility costs.

Disadvantages of buying housing on the secondary market include the wear and tear of the building and utilities, outdated repairs, legal risks, and possible problems with neighbors.

The main criterion, both in the secondary and primary markets, remains the price - 81% and 89% of responses, respectively. Among the most important, potential buyers of new buildings also highlight the layout, construction stage, surrounding infrastructure, etc. For the secondary market - the number of rooms, area, and city district.

Lending and eOselia

38% of respondents are considering buying a home on credit, of which 17% plan to use the eOselia program, and the rest - programs from banks or installment plans from the developer. 24% of respondents intend to buy a home without a loan.

The main advantage of lending is the opportunity to get your own home without waiting to accumulate the entire amount - 51% of responses. Among other advantages are the convenience of gradual payment and the ability to fix the price in hryvnia.

The absolute majority (85%) consider an annual rate of no more than 5% acceptable. Only 21% of respondents are willing to pay more than this figure.

Among those who do not consider buying a home on credit, the prevailing position is the unacceptability of paying interest, the desire to avoid debt obligations, and the instability of the economy in wartime conditions.

78% of respondents have heard about the eOselia program. This indicator increased by 9% over the year. At the same time, 7% have already taken advantage of this program. However, the level of satisfaction with the program's conditions decreased by 18% compared to the 4th quarter of 2024.

What affects home buying plans

80% of respondents stated that the frequency of Russian attacks affects their plans to buy real estate. In general, obstacles to buying a home include the war, high real estate prices, economic uncertainty, low incomes, and high interest rates.

Market prices and the cost of loans are decisive factors in making a decision to buy real estate.

Demand for housing purchases is gradually increasing, but the war, high cost of loans, and economic uncertainty remain the main barriers for Ukrainians.

The study was conducted by Factum Group in September 2025 on behalf of OLX Real Estate. The 3rd quarter of 2025 and the 4th quarter of 2024 are compared.

